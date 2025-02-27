Admirals Acquire Forward Yeamens from Iowa

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have acquired forward Brandon Yeamans from the Iowa Heartlanders.

Yeamans, 26, is in the midst of his third full season as a professional. The Maple, Ontario native has split time between six teams (Cincinnati, Florida, Jacksonville, Allen, Rapid City, Iowa). In those seasons, Yeamans has compiled 154 games with 26 points (15g, 11a) along with 345 penalty minutes.

He has joined the team for their upcoming three-game series against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

