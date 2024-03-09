Royals Complete Comeback on Mingo OT Game-Winning Goal for First Goal as Royal, 5-4

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (23-26-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals fell to the Norfolk Admirals (33-20-3-1), 5-4, on Friday, March 8th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (13-14-3-2) earned the win in net with 37 saves on 41 shots. Yaniv Perets (13-11-2-0) suffered the loss for Norfolk with 33 saves on 38 shots faced.

At 1:56 into the opening frame, Keaton Jameson took a shot at Maier from the top of the blue line. Carson Musser and Zach Bannister earned the assists.

At 4:02 of the middle frame, Tag Bertuzzi lasered the first Royals' goal top shelf on Perets. Devon Paliani earned his first of four assists on the night and the lone assist on Bertuzzi's 13th goal of the season. The Admirals responded 24 seconds later at 4:26 when Josh McDougall poked the puck around Maier at the goal line. Mark Liwiski and Connor Fedorek earned the helpers. 35 seconds later, at 5:01, Danny Katic snapped a shot past Maier. Fedorek earned the lone assist and his second point (2a) of the game on Katic's 18th goal of the season.

Reading responded at 5:54 of the final frame when Shane Sellar scooped up a loose puck and beat Perets on the rebound from Bertuzzi's wrist shot in the slot. Bertuzzi and Paliani earned the helpers on Sellar's 15th goal of the season. At 10:12, Mason Millman blasted a missle from the high slot on Perets to even the score, 3-3. Jake Smith and Paliani earned the assists on Millman's 7th goal of the season.

37 seconds later at 10:49, Ryan Cox took the puck off a rebound and poked in it on Perets to give Reading their first lead of the game, 4-3. Koletrane Wilson and Bertuzzi earned the helpers on Cox's sixth goal in 11 games as a Royal. At 16:25 of the final frame, Norfolk's Keaton Jameson beat Maier on a backhand shot to tie the score and send the game to overtime, 4-4. Darick Louis-Jean earned the lone assist.

Reading outshot Norfolk 3-2 in overtime and secured the second point 4:49 into the extra frame on Dajon Mingo's first goal as a Royal in his second game with Reading. The goal was Mingo's second of the season assisted by Paliani and Yvan Mongo. The fourth assist set a single-game career high four points for Paliani (4a).

The Royals hit the road to open a five-game road trip with a series finale against Norfolk. The Royals face the Admirals on Saturday, March 9th at Norfolk Scope Arena at 6:05 pm.

