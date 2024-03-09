Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA- The South Carolina Stingrays were defeated by the Savannah Ghost Pirates 4-3 on Saturday night. Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 out of 33 shots for the Stingrays.

The Stingrays scored the first goal of the evening 10:45 into the first period. Jack Adams fed the puck to Jonny Evans from the left corner, who knocked in his 16th goal of the season. For the rest of the first period, South Carolina held the score to 1-0.

The second period was scoreless, and Bjorklund stopped all twelve Savannah shots in the middle frame.

In the third period, after a high-sticking double minor against Savannah, the Stingrays scored two power-play goals. Tyson Empey scored his 17th goal of the year off a cross-ice feed from Ivan Lodnia. Less than 40 seconds later, Michael Kim snuck in another power-play goal, his fifth tally of the season, to make the game 3-0.

The Ghost Pirates got on the board 8:24 into the third period with a shot from Nolan Valleau from the point, making the game 3-1. Only two minutes later, Ross Armour buried his seventh goal of the season to make it a one-goal game. With 5:07 remaining in the third period, the Ghost Pirates tied the game off a rebound shot from Jordan Kaplan.

With one second left in the game, the Ghost Pirates scored the go-ahead goal on a one-timer by defenseman Peter Tischke.

The Stingrays face the Atlanta Gladiators tomorrow at 3:00 PM EDT at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

