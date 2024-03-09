F Tag Bertuzzi Signs PTO with Belleville

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Tag Bertuzzi has agreed to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) with the Belleville Senators.

Bertuzzi, 23, is in his second professional season where he has registered 28 points (13g-15a), 23 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 52 games. The Vancouver, British Columbia native's season began in Tulsa (14gp: 1-2-3) before he was acquired by the Royals on November 26th, 2023 from the Oilers in exchange for forward Alec Butcher. With the Royals, Bertuzzi recorded 24 points (12g-12a), 13 penalty minutes and a -5 rating.

This is Bertuzzi's third stint at the American Hockey League level. The 6'1", 220-pound, left-shot forward played eight games for the Hartford Wolfpack in January where he recorded one assist and four penalty minutes. Additionally, Bertuzzi appeared in the Charlotte Checkers' 5-2 win over the Providence Bruins on December 23, 2022 last season for his AHL debut.

Tag is the son of former NHL All-Star Todd Bertuzzi and current Toronto Maple Leaf Tyler Bertuzzi is his first cousin.

The Royals hit the road to open a five-game road trip with a series finale against Norfolk. The Royals face the Admirals on Saturday, March 9th at Norfolk Scope Arena at 6:05 pm.

