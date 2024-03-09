Five Unanswered Goals Bests Iowa, 5-2

Wichita, KS - The Iowa Heartlanders took a 2-0 lead, but the Wichita Thunder scored the next five goals to top Iowa, 5-2, Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Heartlanders scored the game's opening pair in the first half of the first period. Louis Boudon potted at 5:48 of the first on the power play, hammering a rebound through Beck Warm's (win, 34 saves) five hole. Dakota Raabe earned the primary assist, redirecting a shot from Kyle Masters off Warm to the right post for Boudon. Four minutes later, Raabe extended Iowa's lead to 2-0, sliding the puck with one hand on the stick at the right post for his seventh of the season, assisted by Jake Durflinger and Hunter Lellig.

Wichita scored four times in the second frame, including three in a four-minute span late in the period to take a 4-2 advantage into the second period. Jason Pineo scored the only goal of the third.

Peyton Jones took the loss with 27 saves.

The Heartlanders are next at home to take on the Wheeling Nailers March 13-16 for three games at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Wheeling on Wed., Mar. 13 at 6:35 p.m. and Fri., Mar. 15 at 6:35 p.m. March 16th is St. Hat Trick's Day, featuring a Heartlanders Mascot Dash Bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, theme jerseys available for auction and a special appearance by the Kelly Cup, the ECHL's championship trophy.

On Fri., Mar. 22 at 6:35 p.m., the Heartlanders oppose the Wichita Thunder in the 100th home game in team history, featuring $5 youth tickets (online only, with purchase of adult ticket).

Sat., Mar. 23 at 6:05 p.m. is Heartland Heroes Night against Wichita, honoring the frontline workers that selflessly serve eastern Iowa.

On Sun., Mar. 24 at 2:05 p.m., Iowa wraps up the weekend against Wichita with Faith and Family Day, a team photo giveaway, and the final postgame skate of the season.

