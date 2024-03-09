Five Unanswered Goals Bests Iowa, 5-2
March 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Wichita, KS - The Iowa Heartlanders took a 2-0 lead, but the Wichita Thunder scored the next five goals to top Iowa, 5-2, Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The Heartlanders scored the game's opening pair in the first half of the first period. Louis Boudon potted at 5:48 of the first on the power play, hammering a rebound through Beck Warm's (win, 34 saves) five hole. Dakota Raabe earned the primary assist, redirecting a shot from Kyle Masters off Warm to the right post for Boudon. Four minutes later, Raabe extended Iowa's lead to 2-0, sliding the puck with one hand on the stick at the right post for his seventh of the season, assisted by Jake Durflinger and Hunter Lellig.
Wichita scored four times in the second frame, including three in a four-minute span late in the period to take a 4-2 advantage into the second period. Jason Pineo scored the only goal of the third.
Peyton Jones took the loss with 27 saves.
The Heartlanders are next at home to take on the Wheeling Nailers March 13-16 for three games at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Wheeling on Wed., Mar. 13 at 6:35 p.m. and Fri., Mar. 15 at 6:35 p.m. March 16th is St. Hat Trick's Day, featuring a Heartlanders Mascot Dash Bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, theme jerseys available for auction and a special appearance by the Kelly Cup, the ECHL's championship trophy.
On Fri., Mar. 22 at 6:35 p.m., the Heartlanders oppose the Wichita Thunder in the 100th home game in team history, featuring $5 youth tickets (online only, with purchase of adult ticket).
Sat., Mar. 23 at 6:05 p.m. is Heartland Heroes Night against Wichita, honoring the frontline workers that selflessly serve eastern Iowa.
On Sun., Mar. 24 at 2:05 p.m., Iowa wraps up the weekend against Wichita with Faith and Family Day, a team photo giveaway, and the final postgame skate of the season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2024
- Walleye Ground Wings in 4-1 Win - Toledo Walleye
- Five Unanswered Goals Bests Iowa, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Finish Three-Point Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Ryan Cox Scores in Royals' Series Finale Loss to Admirals, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Defeat Royals in Front of Sellout Crowd - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Solve Komets on the Road, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Fall to Walleye in Grinder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Score Late, Stun Mariners in OT 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Knock Down Steelheads to Begin Series 6-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Slap Steelheads 6-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions Remain in Playoff Hunt with Win over Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Comeback Falls Short in 3-1 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Holds off Late Charge by Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Hosts Iowa Tonight for Faith and Family Night - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- F Tag Bertuzzi Signs PTO with Belleville - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: March 9 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC on Top Gun Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Royals Complete Comeback on Mingo OT Game-Winning Goal for First Goal as Royal, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.