Thunder Score Late, Stun Mariners in OT 4-3

GLENS FALLS - Shane Harper forced overtime with a late goal and Grant Jozefek scored the game winner as the Adirondack Thunder came back to defeat the Maine Mariners on Saturday night, 4-3, in front of over 5,300 at Cool Insuring Arena. The game was the fourth sellout in a row for Adirondack and 11th total on the season.

The Mariners opened the scoring on a good bounce at 15:44 of the first period. Chase Zieky sent the puck towards the net, and it bounced off the pad of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur, off Bray Crowder, and into the net. The goal was Zieky's 16th of the year from Alex Kile and the Thunder trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes despite a 14-5 shot advantage.

Yushiroh Hirano tied the game at one on the power play in the second period. Matt Stief set up Hirano and he blasted a one timer by goaltender Kyle Keyser at 5:34 of the second frame. The goal was Hirano's 14th of the year with assists from Stief and Shane Harper to even the game 1-1.

Adirondack took a 2-1 lead at 12:40 as Jace Isley took a pass from Yushiroh Hirano and went top shelf over the shoulder of Kyle Keyser for his fifth of the year. Hirano and Jackson van de Leest were awarded the helpers.

Ethan Ritchie tied the game late in the second for Maine. Ritchie took a pass on an odd-man rush and sent it by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur with just over 33 seconds left in period two. Austin Albrecht and Tyler Drevitch were given the assists, and the game was tied 2-2 to start the third.

In the third period, Alex Kile sent a backhand shot into the net to give Maine a 3-2 lead with his 29th of the year. Fedor Gordeev and Chase Zieky were awarded the assists and the goal by Kile came at 8:24 of the final period.

Late magic struck again as Shane Harper tied the game on the power play with 1:20 left in regulation. After the original save by Kyle Keyser, players kept jamming at the loose puck and Harper got the final touch for his 15th of the year to eventually force overtime.

In overtime, Matt Stief put on a great move to get free and set up Grant Jozefek for the game-winning one timer and the 4-3 win. The goal was Jozefek's sixth of the year with assists from Stief and Yushiroh Hirano at 3:28 of the extra time.

Jeremy Brodeur picked up the win with 26 saves. Yushiroh Hirano finished the game with four points.

After a weekend on the road, the Thunder return home for four home games March 20 through March 24. Wednesday, the Thunder host Worcester before a three-in-three against second-place Norfolk. Fans can enjoy drink special March 22 and 23 and Sunday, March 24 is a 3 p.m. puck drop and FREE postgame skate with Thunder players!

