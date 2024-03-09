K-Wings Fall to Walleye in Grinder
March 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (29-23-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, couldn't overcome a two-goal second period by the Toledo Walleye (34-12-4-5) and fell at Huntington Center Saturday, 4-1.
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (14-8-0-0) was fantastic throughout and made 30 saves in the loss. The game had a playoff-like feel and was a one-goal game until the 16:17 mark of the third.
The K-Wings enjoyed a fortunate bounce at the 5:29 mark of the second period. Luke Morgan (6) was credited with the tally after forcing a bad pass that redirected into the net from the bottom of the right circle.
Toledo tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal at the 8:21 mark and took a 2-1 lead with an even-strength goal at 14:16.
The Walleye scored at the 16:17 mark of the third and notched an empty netter with 1 minute left in regulation.
Kalamazoo is now 8-3-1-0 against Toledo this season.
The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 34-31.
Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT versus Toledo for 'Mascot Madness' at Wings Event Center. Tickets to the game can be purchased HERE.
--
The K-Wings kick off next weekend with $3 Friday and Game Show Night on Friday, March 15! It's time to 'come on down' to Game Show Night at Wings Event Center! Join us, for a night of big fun, participation and good feels as we celebrate over four decades of Americana with fun for the whole family. It's also a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs), so get ready to spend less money with no whammies!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2024
- Walleye Ground Wings in 4-1 Win - Toledo Walleye
- Five Unanswered Goals Bests Iowa, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Finish Three-Point Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Ryan Cox Scores in Royals' Series Finale Loss to Admirals, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Defeat Royals in Front of Sellout Crowd - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Solve Komets on the Road, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Fall to Walleye in Grinder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Score Late, Stun Mariners in OT 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Knock Down Steelheads to Begin Series 6-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Slap Steelheads 6-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions Remain in Playoff Hunt with Win over Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Comeback Falls Short in 3-1 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Holds off Late Charge by Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Hosts Iowa Tonight for Faith and Family Night - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- F Tag Bertuzzi Signs PTO with Belleville - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: March 9 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC on Top Gun Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Royals Complete Comeback on Mingo OT Game-Winning Goal for First Goal as Royal, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Fall to Walleye in Grinder
- K-Wings Drop Slugfest to Fuel 4-1
- K-Wings Named NSF 2024 'Sammy' Award Winner
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Quinn Preston from Wichita
- K-Wings Weekly - Kalamazoo Thumps Newfoundland Twice, Hosts 'Dumb and Dumber & Mascot Madness' this Week