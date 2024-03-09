K-Wings Fall to Walleye in Grinder

TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (29-23-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, couldn't overcome a two-goal second period by the Toledo Walleye (34-12-4-5) and fell at Huntington Center Saturday, 4-1.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (14-8-0-0) was fantastic throughout and made 30 saves in the loss. The game had a playoff-like feel and was a one-goal game until the 16:17 mark of the third.

The K-Wings enjoyed a fortunate bounce at the 5:29 mark of the second period. Luke Morgan (6) was credited with the tally after forcing a bad pass that redirected into the net from the bottom of the right circle.

Toledo tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal at the 8:21 mark and took a 2-1 lead with an even-strength goal at 14:16.

The Walleye scored at the 16:17 mark of the third and notched an empty netter with 1 minute left in regulation.

Kalamazoo is now 8-3-1-0 against Toledo this season.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 34-31.

