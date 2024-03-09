Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC on Top Gun Night in Allen

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:10 PM CST. The Mavericks won a close game on Friday night 3-1. The Americans are in fourth place in the division, and if the playoffs started today, the Americans would face KC in the opening round.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 3/10/24 vs. Tulsa, 2:10 PM CST

Tight Battle: The Americans dropped the first of a two-game series with the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night. The game remained scoreless until the final seconds of the second period. Nolan Walker's power play goal with 4.1 seconds on the clock gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead. It remained that way until midway through the third period when Colby McAuley ripped a one-timer past Mavericks goalie Jack Lafontaine for his 23rd goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. Kansas City responded quickly as Jacob Hayhurst (25) gave the Mavericks a lead 2-1 less than two minutes later. KC added an empty net goal late to increase the lead to 3-1. The Mavericks took the first game of a back-to-back and ended the Americans three-game winning streak, Kansas City went 1-for-6 on the power play while Allen was shutout going 0-for4. Easton Brodzinski led the Americans with five shots on goal.

Finlay streak snapped: Liam Finlay had his three-game goal streak snapped on Friday night. After missing 46 straight games due to illness, Finlay returned last Friday. He has six points in eight games this season (5 goals and 1 assist).

Head-to-Head: The Mavericks lead the season series taking seven out of the first 11 games. With the loss on Friday night, the Americans record is 3-7-0-1 this year against Kansas City, dropping the last two games in the season series. The Americans are 0-4 against the Mavericks on home ice this season.

Costantini win streak halted: Americans netminder Marco Costantini had his six-game winning streak halted on Friday night. His six-game streak matched Leevi Merilainen for the longest by an Americans goalie this season. Despite the loss on Friday, he improved his overall numbers lowering his goals against average to 2.63 with a 0.925 save percentage (7-3-1-1).

McAuley ends scoring drought: Colby McAuley ended his seven-game scoring slump on Friday night scoring his 23rd goal of the year. McAuley leads the team in goals, power play goals, and points. With the goal on Friday, he extended his point streak to a team-high four games. His 23 goals this season are a career high.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Home: 12-14-0-0

Away: 12-12-2-1

Overall: 25-26-2-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (23) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (50) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+13) Blake Murray

PIM's: (132) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 19-8-2-0

Away: 23-2-1-1

Overall: 42-10-3-1

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Kansas City Leaders:

Goals: (29) Nolan Walker

Assists: (43) Max Andreev

Points: (64) Patrick Curry

+/-: (+32) Jake McLaughlin

PIM's (78) Ryan Devine

