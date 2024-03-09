ECHL Transactions - March 9

March 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 9, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Jaxon Camp, D

Keenan MacIsaac, D

Tulsa:

Zane Schartz, D

Utah:

Jeremiah Addison, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve

Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve

Delete Filip Engaras, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Martin Has, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Brierley, D placed on reserve

Delete Brogan O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Blake, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Rochester

Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)

Kalamazoo:

Add Jack Olmstead, F activated from reserve

Delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Garrett Devine, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Delete Jimmy Lambert, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Providence by Boston

Norfolk:

Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F loaned to Belleville

South Carolina:

Add Nick Vilardo, G added as EBUG

Add Bryce Montgomery, D activated from reserve

Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Hudson, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval

Add Markuss Komuls, D activated from reserve

Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F activated from reserve

Delete Parker Saretsky, F placed on reserve

Delete Miguel Tourigny, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on bereavement/family leave

Tulsa:

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve

