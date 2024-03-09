ECHL Transactions - March 9
March 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 9, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Jaxon Camp, D
Keenan MacIsaac, D
Tulsa:
Zane Schartz, D
Utah:
Jeremiah Addison, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve
Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve
Delete Filip Engaras, F recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from Injured Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Martin Has, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Brierley, D placed on reserve
Delete Brogan O'Brien, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Blake, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Rochester
Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)
Kalamazoo:
Add Jack Olmstead, F activated from reserve
Delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Garrett Devine, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Delete Jimmy Lambert, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Providence by Boston
Norfolk:
Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Tag Bertuzzi, F loaned to Belleville
South Carolina:
Add Nick Vilardo, G added as EBUG
Add Bryce Montgomery, D activated from reserve
Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Hudson, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Strauss Mann, G assigned by Laval
Add Markuss Komuls, D activated from reserve
Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F activated from reserve
Delete Parker Saretsky, F placed on reserve
Delete Miguel Tourigny, D placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on bereavement/family leave
Tulsa:
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve
