Wichita Hosts Iowa Tonight for Faith and Family Night

March 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts vs. the Iowa Heartlanders

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Brayden Watts vs. the Iowa Heartlanders(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. with the second of a back-to-back against Iowa.

This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 8-1-1 against Iowa and 4-0-0 at home against the Heartlanders. Tonight is the last meeting between the two teams in the season-series at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder and the Heartlanders face each other three at in Iowa at the end of March.

Last night, Wichita earned a 4-3 victory over Iowa. With the win, the Thunder pulled within three points of the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. The Heartlanders sit in seventh place with 51 points.

Brayden Watts extended his point-streak last night to eight games, tallying three points against Iowa. He scored in the third period to give Wichita the lead for good. Watts has 12 points over that span (4g, 8a).

Lleyton Moore extended his point-streak to eight games last night with fifth goal of the year. He tied the game early in the third period. Moore has 12 points over that span (2g, 10a). He has 30 points in 34 games this season.

Michal Stinil has been red-hot over the last eight games. He has two or more points in five of his last eight, two goals in three of his last eight and points in each game over that span. Stinil is tied for the team-lead in goals with 25.

The Thunder power play has been on fire this season and that trend continued on Friday. Wichita has scored power play goals in six-straight games and goals in seven of their last nine contests. The Thunder have two or more power play goals in four of the last eight outings. The Thunder are third in the league, operating at 26.5% (49-for-185).

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has played in 13 of the last 15 games and 16 of the last 19...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 9-0-2 against the Central Division...Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-3-1 when leading after two...

IOWA NOTES - Louis Boudon has at least one point in 11 of his last 13 road games...Casey Dornbach leads the Heartlanders with 24 assists...Iowa is 14-2-1 when leading after two periods...Iowa is 23rd in the league on the penalty kill (77.1%)...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.