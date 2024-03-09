Growlers Slap Steelheads 6-2
March 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers silenced the Idaho Steelheads 6-2 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Tate Singleton opened the scoring shorthanded 3:46 into the game to give the Growlers an early 1-0 lead before Tyler Weiss doubled their lead late in the opening frame to make it 2-0 Newfoundland after 20 minutes.
Keenan Suthers and Isaac Johnson got in on the scoring to make it a 4-0 Growlers lead before the halfway mark of the 2nd before Jordan Kawaguchi got one for the Steelheads to cut it to 4-1 going into the 3rd.
A.J. White got another back for Idaho 100 seconds into the third to cut it to 4-2 Newfoundland before Singleton's second of the game restored the three-goal lead nine minutes later.
Johnson joined the two goal party in the dying seconds to make it an emphatic 6-2 final in favour of Newfoundland.
Quick Hits
Newfoundland have 4 SH goals in 3 games.
Dryden McKay made 31 saves in the win.
Newfoundland and Idaho go again Sunday evening at 4pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - T. Singleton
2. NFL - T. Weiss
3. NFL - I. Johnson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2024
- Admirals Defeat Royals in Front of Sellout Crowd - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Solve Komets on the Road, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Fall to Walleye in Grinder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Score Late, Stun Mariners in OT 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Fall to Ghost Pirates in Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Knock Down Steelheads to Begin Series 6-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Slap Steelheads 6-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions Remain in Playoff Hunt with Win over Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Comeback Falls Short in 3-1 Loss to Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Holds off Late Charge by Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Hosts Iowa Tonight for Faith and Family Night - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- F Tag Bertuzzi Signs PTO with Belleville - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: March 9 - Rush at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC on Top Gun Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Royals Complete Comeback on Mingo OT Game-Winning Goal for First Goal as Royal, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Slap Steelheads 6-2
- Series Preview: March 9-11 vs. Idaho
- Growlers vs. Steelheads Schedule Changes
- Growlers Go Down to Wings 6-3
- Growlers Wallop Wings 6-0