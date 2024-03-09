Growlers Slap Steelheads 6-2

The Newfoundland Growlers silenced the Idaho Steelheads 6-2 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Tate Singleton opened the scoring shorthanded 3:46 into the game to give the Growlers an early 1-0 lead before Tyler Weiss doubled their lead late in the opening frame to make it 2-0 Newfoundland after 20 minutes.

Keenan Suthers and Isaac Johnson got in on the scoring to make it a 4-0 Growlers lead before the halfway mark of the 2nd before Jordan Kawaguchi got one for the Steelheads to cut it to 4-1 going into the 3rd.

A.J. White got another back for Idaho 100 seconds into the third to cut it to 4-2 Newfoundland before Singleton's second of the game restored the three-goal lead nine minutes later.

Johnson joined the two goal party in the dying seconds to make it an emphatic 6-2 final in favour of Newfoundland.

Quick Hits

Newfoundland have 4 SH goals in 3 games.

Dryden McKay made 31 saves in the win.

Newfoundland and Idaho go again Sunday evening at 4pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Singleton

2. NFL - T. Weiss

3. NFL - I. Johnson

