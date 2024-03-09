Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Overtime
March 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Kyle Mayhew and Nathan Burke but it wasn't enough as Logan Nelson scored 3:20 into overtime as the Rapid City Rush got a 3-2 win in the series opener in front of a crowd of 7,458 at Maverik Center.
Grizzlies killed off a full 2 minute 5 on 3 power play after Brandon Cutler and Josh Wesley each received a minor penalty 8:30 into the contest. Rush eventually took a 1-0 lead as Blake Bennett scored his team leading 25th of the year 12:30 in. Rapid City led 1-0 after 1 period. Utah outshot Rapid City 20 to 16 in the first period and 46 to 38 for the contest.
Utah's Kyle Mayhew tied the game 12:47 into the second period as he scored his 10th of the season. Mayhew now has a point in 4 straight games. The score was tied 1-1 after 2 frames. Rapid City took a 2-1 lead when Keanu Yamamoto scored 13:52 into the third. Utah tied it up as Nathan Burke got his 18th of the campaign 17:01 in.
The Grizzlies went past regulation for the first time at home all season. Rapid City took all 3 shots in overtime as Logan Nelson scored his 15th of the season. The win ended a 3-game losing streak for the Rush. Utah's record fell to 25-29-2 on the season and 16-8-1 at home.
Rapid City goaltender Connor Murphy got the win as he stopped 44 of 46. Utah's Will Cranley saved 35 of 38.
The series continues on Saturday night at 7:10 pm at Maverik Center. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Connor Murphy (RC) - 44 of 46 saves.
2. Logan Nelson (RC) - OT GWG.
3. Blake Bennett (RC) - 1 goal.
