Ryan Cox Scores in Royals' Series Finale Loss to Admirals, 4-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (23-27-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals fell to the Norfolk Admirals (34-19-4-1), 4-1, on Saturday, March 9th at Norfolk Scope Arena. Anson Thornton (2-4-0-0) suffered his third-consecutive loss in net with 33 saves on 37 shots faced. Oskari Salminen (6-1-0-0) earned his fifth-straight win in net for Norfolk with 13 saves on 14 shots faced.

With 8:14 left in the opening frame, Andrew McLean tucked the puck in over the glove of Thornton to give Norfolk the early advantage, 1-0. Keaton Jameson and Darick Louis-Jean earned the helpers. The Royals were held shotless against the Admirals who put 14 shots on goal in the opening frame. It was the first time since November 25, 2022 the Royals were held shotless in a single period, as well as the first time to happen to date in the ECHL this season.

Admirals vs. Royals 3/9/24 | Highlights

In the middle frame, at 10:35, Jameson beat Thornton on a backhand shot during a Reading power play. Simon Timofeyev and Louis-Jean earned the helper on the Royals sixth short-handed goal allowed this season. Louis-Jean earned his second assist in the game on Jameson's fifth goal of the series.

Reading put their lone goal of the night on the board 4:11 into the third period. Ryan Cox snapped a wrist shot from the right face-off circle and beat Salminen off of a cross-crease pass from Yvan Mongo. Mongo tallied the lone assist on Cox's 14th goal on the season.

14 seconds later, Norfolk restored their two-goal lead on Gehrett Sargis's third goal of the series. Sargis shot the puck past Thornton on a cross-crease dish by Timofeyev at 4:39. Timofeyev and Connor Fedorek earned the helpers. At 15:12, Mark Liwiski took the puck on a breakaway and delivered a top-shelf wrist shot on Thornton to extend Norfolk's lead, 4-1. Keegan Iverson earned the lone assist on Liwiski's ninth goal of the year.

The Royals continue their five-game road trip with a morning time game against the Worcester Railers on Wednesday, March 11th at 10:05 a.m. at the DCU Center.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6:7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

