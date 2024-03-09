Mariners Finish Three-Point Weekend

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder tied the game late and won it in overtime to steal a 4-3 win from the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena. Grant Jozefek netted the game-winner midway through the sudden death session to pick up the extra point, as the Mariners settled for three out of four in the weekend series.

Despite a 14-5 shot advantage for the Thunder in the opening period, it was the Mariners taking the 1-0 lead late in the frame. At 15:54, Chase Zieky, attempting to feed a pass to Alex Kile at the back post, deflected it off a pair of Thunder defenders and across the goal line for his 16th of the season. Maine netminder Kyle Keyser played a strong opening period, keeping the Thunder at bay.

After consecutive Mariners penalties early in the 2nd period, a 5-on-3 goal by Adirondack's Yushiroh Hirano tied the game at 5:34. The Thunder took its first lead of the night at 12:40 when a wrister from the left circle by Jace Isley beat Kyle Keyser's stick side. The Mariners had the answer, striking in the final minute of the period off a 3-on-2 rush. Tyler Drevitch fed defenseman Ethan Ritchie at 19:26 to make it a 2-2 game headed to the third.

Alex Kile broke the tie with his 29th goal of the season at 8:24 of the third when his backhander in the slot made it behind Jeremy Brodeur. A too many men on the ice penalty against the Mariners with 1:54 to go gave the Thunder a 6-on-4 and Shane Harper shoveled in the game-tying goal with 1:20 to play. The goal was reviewed for potential goaltender interference but was upheld.

Jozefek ended the game with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle at 3:28 of overtime, taking a feed from Matt Stief. Keyser stopped 38 of 42 Adirondack shots in the losing effort. Brodeur stopped 26/29 to earn the win.

