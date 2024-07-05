Rox Electrify Late Innings In Series-Opening Win Against Mankato

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (20-16) knocked off the Mankato MoonDogs (17-18) by a 7-4 score on Friday, July 5th. The Rox scored three runs in the eighth inning and held the MoonDogs scoreless from the fourth inning on to claim victory before a crowd of 2,050.

Meeting for the seventh time this season, Mankato and St. Cloud went back and forth in the early inning. Both teams scored twice in the first inning, as a sacrifice fly by Will Henson (Ohio State University) and a single from Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University) tied the game at two. In the second, the Rox pulled ahead with back-to-back, two-out singles from Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) and Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi). After Mankato jumped back in front in the third, Higdon's sacrifice fly turned a Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) triple into another tying run.

On the mound, St. Cloud's bullpen was tasked with handling eight innings, and it did so brilliantly. Nathan Anderson (Creighton University) started the scoreless run with three shutout innings that featured two strikeouts and lowered his earned run average to 2.37. Tyler Hemmesch (University of Minnesota) followed up with a perfect seventh inning in his season debut. Finally, Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) secured the win and dropped his ERA to 2.35 with two shutout frames and a game-ending strikeout.

The Rox took a decisive lead in the eighth inning, as singles from Kaden Amundson (Nicholls State University) and Bishop set up a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation. Higdon then delivered the big hit, a two-run double to left-center field. Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) followed with a sacrifice fly that brought the game to its final score of 7-4.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Ben Higdon!

