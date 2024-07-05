Madison Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Lakeshore Chinooks
July 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards rallied to score six unanswered runs and take down the Lakeshore Chinooks 10-4 on Friday night at Warner Park.
The Chinooks got the scoring started in the second inning, when Mason Schwalbach (Kansas State) hit a solo home run to give Lakeshore a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Dominic Kibler (Kent State) punched an RBI double to left field to extend the lead.
The Mallards offense quickly responded in the bottom of the second inning with three runs. Alex Harrell (Arkansas State - Mountain Home) got Madison on the board with an infield single, and Cal Fisher (Florida State) scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) gave the Mallards a 3-2 lead on an RBI groundout.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth inning, when Jack Counsell (Michigan) belted a two-run home run to put Lakeshore on top 4-3. The Mallards responded in the bottom of the inning when Will Vierling (Louisville) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game at four, but the Chinooks avoided further damage when Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) grounded into a double play to end the inning.
With the game even in the bottom of the seventh, Schaffner delivered for the Mallards with a 2-run single to give Madison a 6-4 lead. Then in the eighth, the Mallards put the game away with four more runs. Harrell and Blake Guerin (Iowa) each had three hits for the Mallards, while Fisher reached base four times on his bobblehead night.
Jase Schueller (Vanguard) earned the win for the Mallards in relief. He didn't allow a run over 2.2 innings of work. Parker Davis (Dyersburg State) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks.
The Great Lakes West division rivals will face off again on Saturday night at Warner Park as the Mallards take the field as the Motivational Speakers honoring Chris Farley. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
