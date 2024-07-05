Express Derailed by Mud Puppies in Series Opener
July 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - Under a cloud cover in the Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire Express were defeated by the visiting Minnesota Mud Puppies by a final score of 10-4.
The Express offense was shut down for the majority of this contest, as their only offense came in the sixth and seventh innings. Ethan Farris (Texas State) scored the Trains' first run on a wild pitch after leading the inning off with a triple. In the seventh, Reggie Bussey (The Ohio State) scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Davis Rivers (Texas Tech). In the eighth, Ethan Farris (Texas State) would score again on another wild pitch to cut into the Minnesota lead. Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth) would score a run in the bottom of the ninth on a hit by pitch RBI, but that would be all she wrote for the Express hitters, as they would not be able to manufacture another run tonight.
The Mud Puppies got on the board early, as they pushed across a run on an RBI single from Teige Lethert (UW- Milwaukee). Their offense fully broke open in the middle frames of this game, as they put up four runs in the fifth inning, two in the sixth, two in the seventh, and one more in the ninth to total nine runs in the blowout.
Zacary Tenn (Hawaii) got the start tonight for Eau Claire, as he would finish his outing of 4.2 innings pitched, allowing five unearned runs on seven hits, while striking out four. Liam Martin (Montevallo) picks up the win (1-1), after throwing 5.2 innings, allowing only one earned run while striking out seven. Tenn takes the loss tonight (1-1), and there was no save situation in tonights game.
The Express look to get back on track and split the series tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT back at Carson Park.
