Former Willmar Stinger Brooks Lee Debuts with the Twins

Rochester, Minn. - Former Willmar Stinger Brooks Lee made his Major League debut for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Lee is the 358th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Lee, who played collegiately at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, played for the Willmar Stingers in 2020. He was drafted in the 1st round, 8th overall, of the 2022 MLB draft by the Twins.

In 2020 with the Stingers, Lee played in 36 games and hit .345 with four home runs, seven doubles and 19 runs scored. He drove in 35 and stole a base.

Lee started his professional career in 2022 with the Twins Rookie level team in the Florida Complex League. After four games he was sent to the Cedar Rapids Kernels of the High-A Midwest League. He was then promoted, after 25 games, to the Wichita Wind Surge of the AA Texas League. For the season he hit a combined .303 in 31 games with four home runs and six doubles. He drove in 15 and scored 17 times.

In 2023 Lee started the season in Wichita and then moved up to the St. Paul Saints of the AAA International League. Between the two clubs he played in 125 games and hit .275 with 16 home runs, three triples and 39 doubles. He stole seven bases, scored 83 times and drove in 84.

Prior to his callup to the Twins, Lee had started the year in the Florida Complex League and then quickly moved up to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels of the Florida State League and then back to the Saints. He was hitting .350 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Detroit Tigers, Lee started the game at third base and went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI.

