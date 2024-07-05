Madison Mallards to Honor Chris Farley with Rebrand on Saturday

The Madison Mallards will take the field as the Motivational Speakers on Saturday, July 6th at 6:05pm. The jerseys worn on the field will be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefiting the Recovery Foundation.

With the blessings of the Farley family, the Mallards will honor Saturday Night Live alumni and Madison, Wisconsin native and Madison North-sider, Chris Farley with special on-field uniforms. Chris' brother, Tom Farley, gave the team the go-ahead to use his brother's likeness with the request that proceeds go back to the Recovery Foundation, which is a Madison-based non-profit organization that supports individuals through their substance abuse and mental health recovery by providing them with Treatment Scholarships.

The on-field jersey auction is live now, and fans can place their bids by clicking this link. Bidding will close at the end of the 7th inning of Saturday's game.

Previously, the team held a ticket package special in which each buyer will receive a replica Motivational Speakers jersey on the day of the event. The jersey design mirrors the costume of the Motivational Speaker character, Matt Foley, complete with a blue sportcoat and flailing green tie. Proceeds from each of these package sales will also benefit the Recovery Foundation.

"We couldn't be more proud to be honoring a Madison legend as memorable as Chris Farley. This is a date we've had circled on our calendar all season and we are so thankful to the Farley family for their support for this event," Madison Mallards General Manager, Samantha Rubin, said.

Tickets for the July 6th matchup are available now at the Mallards Ticket Office at Warner Park or online at mallardsbaseball.com. The Motivational Speakers game will be the third game of a triple header at Warner Park. The Madison Night Mares will play two games, finishing a previous postponement starting at 12:35pm, followed by another game scheduled for 3:35pm. Fans who purchase tickets will have access to all three games.

Mallards ticket packages and group tickets are still available for the 2024 season. For more information on group tickets or ticket packages, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

