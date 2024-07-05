Home Run Powers Spitters to Victory

July 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kokomo, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two game series the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 9-4.

The Pit Spitters offense wasted no time getting going as Brett Rozman led off the top of the first inning with a single to left field. Rozman stole second and moved over to third following a ground out hit by Ethan Guerra. He then came into score to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead after Aaron Piasecki grounded out to first. It was more of the same for the offense in the top of the second inning as Vahn Lackey and Carter Hain singled to put two runners on base. Lackey scored on a wild pitch thrown by Keagan Baker to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. Following a Brandon Chang Walk, Michael Tchavdarov scored Hain on a single to center field furthering the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. Guerra got in on the hit parade with a single himself to score Chang giving the Pit Spitters a 4-0 lead. Piasecki capped off the five run inning with a single to left field scoring Guerra and Tchavdarov to make it 6-0. The Jackrabbits offense woke up in the bottom of the fourth inning as Lukas Ferris singled and Vincent Temesvary doubled. J.J. Dutton legged out an infield single to score Farris to cut into the Pit Spitters lead, making it 6-1. Chandler Tuupo grounded into a fielder's choice to score Dutton making it 6-2. In the top of the seventh inning Daniel Jackson hit a single with two outs. Lackey hit a two-run home run to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 8-2. It was Lackey's third home run of the season. The Jackrabbits offense had something working for themselves in the bottom of the eighth inning as Temesvary doubled and Tuupo walked to put runners on the corner. Ethan Rossie singled to left field scoring Temesvary cutting into the Pit Spitters lead making it 8-3. Tuupo scored on a wild pitch thrown by Jaxon Huffman to make it an 8-4 ballgame but that would be it for offense for the Jackrabbits. Rozman, Guerra, and Piasecki all drew walks to lead off the top of the ninth to load the bases. Lackey drew the fifth walk of the inning scoring Guerra to seal the victory for the Pit Spitters winning 9-4.

The Pit Spitters improve to 2-2 in the second half and to 19-20 overall, while the Jackrabbits drop to 0-3 in the second half and to 11-27 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jake Brown threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven. Jaxon Huffman threw two thirds of an inning giving up two runs on two hits and three walks. Zak Sullivan threw an inning of scoreless relief striking out one.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Kokomo for game two of the two game series. First pitch is tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.