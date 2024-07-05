Kalamazoo Holds off Kingfish 3-2

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish drop their tenth straight game with a 3-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Kalamazoo didn't waste any time offensively as Gabe Springer launched an opposite-field home run to left. This ended the scoreless inning streak of Kenosha starter Hudson Calhoun at 26.

Starting pitching controlled the next four innings. Calhoun left a couple of runners on with four strikeouts through five innings. Kalamazoo starter Liam O'Brien collected six strikeouts in his first four innings with no hits allowed.

In the bottom of the fifth, Michael Perazza registered the first Kingfish hit with a lead-off triple to right-center field. Noah Lazuka followed with a walk, but a wild pitch on ball four advanced Perazza home to tie the game at one.

The Growlers responded immediately in the sixth after Griffin and Springer led off with back-to-back walks. After Chase Minor entered from the Kenosha bullpen, Sam Harris drove in Griffin on an RBI groundout to second, making it 2-1.

Both bullpens held up through the next few innings. Minor pitched through the eighth with seven strikeouts. Kalamazoo's Tyson Noel and Aaron Robertson combined for three strikeouts in their three innings.

The Growlers added an insurance run with two outs in the ninth courtesy of Tyler Ilitch's RBI single to center.

The Fish quickly answered after Noah Lazuka came home on a Kalamazoo fielding error at first base. However, Donny Tober closed the game with a strikeout and groundout.

The Kingfish continue their homestand tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

