Kingfish Fall Again in Record-Tying Loss Streak

July 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WATERLOO, IA - The Kenosha Kingfish have now fallen for a franchise record tying 9th consecutive time after falling 13-3 on the Nation's birthday to the Waterloo Bucks.

The last and only time the Kingfish have lost 9 straight was in 2016, the worst season by record in franchise history.

The Kingfish pitching staff struggled from the start with starter Eric Orlaf allowing 7 run in just 1.2 IP. The Kingfish allowed 9 runs in the first two innings and it was all downhill from there.

The Kingfish will return to Historic Simmons field for game three of the second half against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.

