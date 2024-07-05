Eight-Run Fourth Inning Pushes Growlers Past I-94 Rival

July 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - In front of a sellout crowd of over 4,200 fans, the Kalamazoo Growlers (19-18, 1-1) put on a Fourth of July show, taking down its I-94 Battle Creek (20-18, 1-1) 11-4.

After a walk-off win Wednesday, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks pounced early on Growlers starter Adam Berghorst. Just two batters in, Sam Griffith connected sending his first home run of the season over the left-field wall. After a single and a double, an RBI fielder's choice by Ben Fierenzi gave the Jacks an early 2-0 advantage.

After a subpar first inning, Adam Berghorst settled in. After stranding a pair in the second, Berghorst would not give up another base hit. Across six innings, Berghorst ended with four strikeouts and keep the Growlers in the game.

Struggling early, the bottom of the fourth is where the Growlers' offense finally came to life. Kalamazoo had each of its first eight batters reach, forcing two different pitching changes. After a walk to Brock Leitgeb, Sam Harris scorched a 106 mph double into right-center field. Two singles followed by four straight walks brought Adrian Rubio in for the Creek. K-Zoo ended the inning with a two-RBI double by Trey Wells while Brock Leitgeb was caught at home trying to clear the bases. The eight-run inning is the most in a single frame all season.

K-Zoo extended its lead in the seventh. Brandon Larson jumped on a 2-0 fastball with two on and two out, sending it flying over the right-field wall for his first home run of the season.

Battle Creek answered with a Ben Fierenzi two-run home run the next inning but it would be too little too late for the Battle Jacks. August Richie closed out the ninth for the Growlers splitting the series for the Growlers

Kalamazoo begins a three-game road trip today with a pair at Historic Simmons Field to take on the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.