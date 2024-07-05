Rockers Travel for Series against Rafters

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After falling to the Woodchucks at home, the Green Bay Rockers (0-2) will travel to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (1-1). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Rockers come into tonight after a nail-biter against the Woodchucks. Green Bay jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third with a Mateo Matthews (Wagner) three-run homer. The Woodchucks rallied to tie the game in the following innings. Luke Moeller (Grand Canyon) retook the lead for the Rockers with his first home run of the season in the seventh. Wausau then answered with a two-run shot of their own in the next half.

But Green Bay wouldn't go down easily. Jake Bold (Princeton) and Lukas Torres (Wagner) hit a pair of solo home runs to give the Rockers the lead back in the bottom of the eighth. The Woodchucks would get the last laugh however, as they hit a two-RBI single in the top of the ninth to seal the deal 8-7.

Landon Victorian (LSU) will make his first start for the Rockers. The high school senior joined the team in the second half and will make his first appearance of the season today against Wisconsin Rapids. The Rockers will be back at home Sunday for the two-game series against Fond Du Lac at Capital Credit Union Park. Until Dawn will perform live music starting when gates open at noon. First pitch for that game is slated for 1:05 pm.

