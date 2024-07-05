Fireworks in Wausau as Chucks Defeat Dock Spiders

Wausau, WI - Fireworks in Wausau as the Woodchucks increase the streak to five, defeating the Dock Spiders 10-3.

Johnny Amonica (Keiser) made his first start of the season for the Woodchucks and set a new season high in innings-pitched at 5.0. Amonica also struck out three, his second-best of the season. He allowed just 3 runs, and picked up his first win of the season.

Jett Slepak (UCF) came in as relief for Amonica in the top of the sixth. Slepak closed the door on the Dock Spiders. He allowed no runs, two hits, and no runs. It is Slepak's best outing of the season and his first save.

The Woodchucks trailed until the bottom of the third inning when Max Galvin (Miami) walked with the bases loaded to allow Jake Berkland (Mankato) to tie the game at 1-1. Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) earned his first RBI of the season, a sac-fly to score Edian Espinal (Chipola College) to take the lead, 2-1.

After trailing the lead again in the fifth, the Woodchucks retook the lead when Hayden Christiansen (Xavier) earned his ninth hit of the season, a single that scored Trey Gambill (Oklahoma) and Max Galvin, bringing the score to 4-3.

The Woodchucks added an insurance run when Austin Dearing (Florida International) slugged his first hit of the season that scored Colin Bruggemann to bring the score to 5-3.

The Chucks blew things open in the bottom of the eighth, scoring a five-run inning. Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) started things off with a double, and then scored on a Samuel Fischer (Florida International) double of his own. Max Galvin increased his hit streak to five games, with a single that scored Edian Espinal.

Colin Bruggemann capped things off with a booming two-run shot over the video board in right field, bringing the score to its final tally in 10-3.

The Woodchucks will return home tomorrow to play game two of the series against Fond du Lac. It is military appreciation night; complimentary box seat tickets to veterans and active-duty military personnel with military ID! First pitch is at 6:05 pm.

