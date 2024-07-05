Dock Spiders Fall Short in Series Opener to Wausau, 10-3
July 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Dock Spiders fell short in the series opener on Friday at Athletic Park in Wausau, losing 10-3. This defeat dropped the Dock Spiders to a 13-23 record overall, and 0-3 in the second half of the season.
The Dock Spiders started the scoring in the first inning. A single from Parker Knoll (Lawrence) brought Preston Knott (Northwestern) home, giving the Dock Spiders an early 1-0 lead.
Wausau took their first lead in the third inning. A bases-loaded walk to Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) tied the game at one. Following that, a sacrifice fly by Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) allowed Wausau to take a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth inning, the Dock Spiders regained the lead. Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle) hit a single that scored two runs, putting the Dock Spiders ahead 3-2.
However, Wausau responded quickly in the bottom of the fifth. After loading the bases, Hayden Christiansen (Xavier) hit a single to center field, driving in two runs and giving the Woodchucks the lead. The next batter, Austin Dearing (Florida International), singled, scoring another run to make it 5-3. RHP Brandon Brust then managed to retire the next two batters with a strikeout and a ground ball that resulted in a 1-6-3 double play, keeping the score at 5-3.
The game remained unchanged until the bottom of the eighth inning. Wausau added five more runs, sending eight batters to the plate. The inning featured five hits and was highlighted by a two-run home run to right field by Colin Bruggemann, his first of the season, making the score 10-3.
In the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders got two runners on base but were unable to score, ultimately falling to Wausau 10-3.
The Dock Spiders will wrap up their two-game series with Wausau on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. After Saturday's game, Fond du Lac will head to Green Bay for a two-game series starting on Sunday before returning home next Tuesday to face Madison. Ladies on Tuesday night, can plan on additional ticket and drink offers at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game! Additional Tuesday, is Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.
Images from this story
|
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Parker Knoll
