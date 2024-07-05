Ten-Inning Thriller Ends in Honkers' 6-5 Loss
July 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers lost a nail-biter on Friday night to Rockford 6-5 in extra innings.
After the Rivets scored once in the third, Rochester answered with three runs in the bottom half, thanks in part to Andrew Cain's 2-RBI double.
Reiss Calvin added to the lead in the sixth when he sent a ball off the apartment complex in left field.
Will Cooper labored through 4.2 innings, throwing more than 100 pitches, but ultimately only surrendered one run against the league's top-scoring offense. Joe Sperry relieved him, working 4.1 innings and allowing two earned runs.
Rockford tied the game in the ninth and pushed their automatic runner across in the tenth. With two outs and the tying run at third, Luca Dipalo struck out to end the game.
Rochester fell to 1-1 in the second half and will host Rockford again tomorrow.
