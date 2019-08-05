Rox Drop Game One of Series to Mankato
August 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Mankato, MN - Parker Smejkal (Nebraska-Omaha) and Andrew Garcia (California State-San Marcos) tallied two hits each, but St. Cloud (41-24) dropped game one to Mankato (33-34) by a score of 12-4.
The Rox got on the board in the fifth inning as Zack Elliott (Minnesota) grounded out in the infield and scored Jack Kelly (Minnesota). Smejkal and Garcia were later able to score on an error.
In the sixth inning, Garett Delano (Brown) scored from third base following a ground ball in the infield.
Zach Lauzon (Concordia-St. Paul) started the game and tossed three innings. Rhyse Dee (Wake Forest), Daniel Montgomery Jr. (Southwestern) and Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) all saw time on the mound for the Rox.
For the full box score from game Monday's game, click here.
The Rox will conclude the two-game road series against Mankato on Wednesday at Franklin Rogers Park. The game will begin at 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud returns home against Rochester on Thursday, August 8th at 7:05 p.m. It's Media Madness Bobblehead Bracket Night presented by Capital One. It's also Polka Night as a band will be playing outside the ballpark at 5:45 p.m.
All single games tickets can be purchased in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.
