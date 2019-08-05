Booyah Fall in First Game in Rockford

Rockford, IL - The Green Bay Booyah struggled to slow down the offense of Rockford as they fell 10-3 to the Rivets on Monday night.

The Booyah got on the board first in the top of the third inning after Mike Ruggiero lead off with a single. Following Ruggiero taking second on an error, Brady West dug in with two outs and a chance to bring home the first run of the day. West took a 2-1 pitch along the infield, legged out a single and Ruggiero scored off an errant throw to first.

Rockford responded with two runs in the bottom half of the third, and then three in the fourth. In the fifth, Nick Kreutzer picked up two RBIs after blasting double off the right field wall, scoring Blaise Maris and Ruggiero. The two runs in the top of the fifth were the last runs Green Bay put up on the night.

Ruggiero, a product of Wagner, led the way for the Booyah by going 2-4 with two runs scored on the day. Matt Morgan was the only other the player to pick up two hits on the night, also finishing 2-4. Rockford native Brady West finished the day 1-3 with an RBI.

Green Bay has an off day tomorrow before they take on the Rivets for the final time this season. Lefty Melvin Frazier will make the start for the Booyah, and game time is set for 6:35 p.m.

