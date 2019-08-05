Bombers Fall in Shortened Game to Madison

August 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





The Battle Creek Bombers and Madison Mallards were unable to complete six full innings of baseball at Warner Park as rain and lightning stopped play. Because the game was longer than five innings, the Mallards won the shortened game 4-3.

After Madison jumped out to leads in both games against Battle Creek in Michigan, it was the Bombers who led after the first half inning. John Malcom delivered an RBI single to add to his team lead in runs batted in and gave Battle Creek a 1-0 lead in the first off of Madison starter Brody Gibson.

The Mallards responded right back off of Bombers starting pitcher Walter Talcott. Northwoods League RBI leader Justice Bigbie continued his phenomenal season with a run-scoring single to bring home Ben Anderson. From there, it was a steady stream of offense for Madison. One run each in the second, third, and fourth innings continued to put pressure on the Bombers.

Battle Creek scored once in the fourth and again in the fifth off the bat of Cooper Trinkle. The future Indiana Hoosier hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and garnered another RBI with a single in the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Battle Creek reliever James Reilly worked a full count to E.J. Ranel with a runner on second base. Before the pitch could be thrown, though, lightning visibly struck in the area and play was halted. The game was official at that point in time, and the game was shortly stopped.

This marks the first time this season that Battle Creek will play a game that goes final before nine innings have been played. Tomorrow, John Malcom and Beaux Bonvillain will participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase in Madison. The Bombers schedule picks up on Wednesday for their final matchup with the Mallards.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.