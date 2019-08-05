This Week in Express Baseball

August 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





Tonight at Carson Park Student Transit will once again present their Bus'ting at the Seams School Supply Drive. It is also "Mystery Monday" at the park. So the Express have decided to join along in the fun and present a special concession item discount to fans that donate an item to the supply drive. Items can include school supplies like backpacks, pencils, etc., as well as winter gear. On Mondays, kids eat free! That's right, kids entering Carson Park

Monday night the Express will also honor a great summer tradition by donning S'mores jerseys! That's right the Express present S'mores vs Campfires night at Carson Park Monday with the Bismarck Larks playing the part of the Campfires. S'more will be sold near the fan deck while supplies last. Gates open at 5:35 with first pitch at 6:35.

Wednesday night the Express will welcome a special guest to the park with the help of Stucky Chiropractic and Kristo Orthodontics. From the baseball classic Field of Dreams, Dwier Brown, the actor that played John Kinsella will have a catch at Carson Park and meet our great fans. The game starts at 6:35

On Thursday, in what is becoming an annual tradition with the Express, Cesspool Cleaner Company will be giving away can koozies at the gate upon entry. It is also our last regular season "Thirsty Thursday' where you can nab $2.50 domestic beer, $3.00 premium, and $2 fountain drinks all night long. We will see you there at 6:35 for another great night of baseball.

Mustard Night presented by Silver Spring Foods will take place this Friday as the team's caps off an impressive regular-season home schedule. The festivities will begin at 5:00 in the plaza with games, face painters, and balloon artists all benefitting Feed My People, the West Central Wisconsin Food Bank. During the game, the Express and Silver Spring Foods will raffle of special grill packages to fans in attendance.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.