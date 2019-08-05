Woodchucks Fall to Growlers After Rain Delay

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks were unable to keep up with Growlers offense after an hour and a half rain delay.

TJ Reeves started the Chucks off strong with a solo home run making it 1-0, giving the Woodchucks an early lead. The Growlers respond with their own home run to tie the game 1-1 in the first inning.

The Growlers were then able to add to the score after a home run from Jimmy Sullivan making the score 2-1 Growlers in the second inning.

The Growlers started the 7th inning off strong scoring four runs after a pitching change for the Woodchucks. The Growlers were able to score one off of a wild pitch. Following the wild pitch, Khale Showers had a home run to clear the bases, putting the Growlers on top 6-2.

The last two innings were quiet for both teams, but the Growlers win the first game of the two game series with a final score of 6-2.

Top Performers

TJ Reeves had a lead off home run and one RBI.

Bobby Vath went 6 innings, with 4 hits, and 4 strikeouts.

Next Up

Three Wisconsin Woodchucks will play in the Major League Dreams Showcase in Madison, WI tomorrow on Tuesday, August 6th. TJ Reeves, Alec Arnone, and Greyson Fletcher will play in front of Major League Scouts. The Woodchucks then complete their two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Wednesday, August 7th. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

