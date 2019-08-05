Loggers-Huskies Game Postponed

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Monday night's game scheduled between the La Crosse Loggers and the Duluth Huskies has been postponed, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 7th. The games will start at 5:05 pm, and both games will be seven inning contests.

Tickets for Monday's game will be valid on Wednesday, or may be exchanged for an upcoming 2019 home game, based on availability.

