Rafters Face Kenosha in Road Series

Kenosha, Wis. - Sitting atop the Great Lakes West Division, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (20-10) travel to face the Kenosha Kingfish (16-15) as they begin the final week of the regular season.

The Rafters completed a sweep of the Kokomo Jackrabbits Sunday, closing the homestand with a 9-3 victory. Matt Oldham and Davion Downey both had home runs in the win. To clinch both a playoff spot and home-field advantage, the Rafters have a magic number of 3.

Wisconsin Rapids and Kenosha met earlier this season for a two-game series at Historic Witter Field, with the Rafters taking game one and falling in game two. Both contests were decided by one run.

All-star pitcher Matt Osterberg is projected to start for the Rafters. He has a 6-2 record and a 3.05 ERA in nine starts for Rapids. The Kingfish will give the ball to Keith Kutzler, who is 2-4 and holds a 4.15 ERA. He gave up one run on four hits in six innings of work in a loss to the Rafters on July 18.

Wisconsin Rapids will send six players to Tuesday's Major League Dream Showcase in Madison before returning to Kenosha for game two on Wednesday. When the team returns to Historic Witter Field Thursday, they will face the Madison Mallards with special entertainment by the ZOOperstars! presented by Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics.

