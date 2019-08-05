Pit Spitters Playoff Tickets on Sale Tuesday; First Home Playoff Game on August 13

August 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Tickets for the Traverse City Pit Spitters' first home playoff game go on sale Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 am. The team has secured the best record in the Great Lakes East Division in the Northwoods League which gives the team homefield advantage for the first-round best-of-three series.

Here is the schedule for round one of the playoffs:

Game one - Monday, August 12- time and location TBD

Game two - Tuesday, August 13 @ 7:05pm at Pit Spitters Park

Game three (if necessary) - Wednesday, August 14 @ 7:05pm at Pit Spitters Park

Tickets are the same price as regular season tickets - $6 for lawn, $10 for box and patio tables of four are $80. Suite prices will be reduced to $400 for a 25-person suite and $200 for a 12-person suite. Tickets can be purchased at www.PitSpitters.com, by calling the box office at 231.943.0100 or stopping by Pit Spitters Stadium from 10:00am - 6:00pm Monday - Friday.

The Northwood League playoffs are three rounds. Round two is a one-game series that will be played on Thursday, August 15. The team that has the best overall record will be the home team for that game. The championship game will be on either Friday, August 16 or Saturday, August 17 depending on travel schedules. Again, the team with the best overall record will be the home team for the championship game.

Our updated playoff schedule is available on www.PitSpitters.com.

During all Pit Spitters home playoff games, the team will be offering the regular season Thirsty Thursday concession deals - $2 20oz. beers and $2 hot dogs. In addition to those great deals, the first 1,000 fans though the gates on August 13 will receive a Pit Spitters Playoff Rally Towel!

Here are some tips to avoid delays when coming to Pit Spitters games:

Buy tickets ONLINE - www.PitSpitters.com

Buy tickets at the box office in ADVANCE (M-F 10am - 6pm)

Parking is $5 day of or $4 in ADVANCE

Big crowds and Big Fun so ARRIVE EARLY

Arrive with your group / carpool if you can

The Pit Spitters are currently on the road and will return home Thursday, August 8 against the Rockford Rivets for the last two home games the regular season.

