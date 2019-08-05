Loggers Enter Final Week in the Thick of the Playoff Hunt

LA CROSSE, Wis. - With six games to go in the regular season, there is still much to be decided in the Great Plains East division of the Northwoods League.

After a roster violation cost the Duluth Huskies five wins, the standings were shook up and the Eau Claire Express (16-12) lead the division, having had two losses removed from their record. The La Crosse Loggers are tied in wins but two games behind in the loss column at 16-14, while the Huskies are percentage points behind the Loggers at 13-12.

The Loggers will close out the final six games of the regular season at home, with two-game sets scheduled for Duluth, Thunder Bay and Bismarck to close out the season. JT Schwartz (UCLA) continues to lead both the team and the NWL as a whole with a .385 batting average, with 67 hits and 14 doubles on the summer. Ryan Holgate (Arizona) is second in the Northwoods League with 28 extra-base hits - including 18 doubles and ten home runs - second only St. Cloud's Jordan Barth.

Cody Jefferis (San Diego) has continued to put together an excellent summer, leading the team in games played (59), hits (69), and walks (41). The Loggers bullpen has also been solid, with Penn State's Jared Frelich (13 saves, 1.65 ERA) and Bradley's Matt Richey (0.00 ERA in 8 appearances) leading the way.

Six Loggers will represent the team at the Major League Dreams Showcase held at Warner Park in Madison on Tuesday - Schwartz, Holgate, Tony Bullard (Arizona), Jack Filby (UCLA), Hunter Watson (Texas A&M) and Lalo Porras (Lewis Clark State).

