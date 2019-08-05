Kingfish Comeback to Beat Rafters

August 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release





KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (17-15) came back to beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (20-11) by a final score of 6-5 on Monday night at Historic Simmons Field.

Jake Dunham (Northern Illinois) double off the left-center field fence to plate Richie Schiekofer (Rutgers) and put Wisconsin Rapids up 1-0 in the top of the first inning.

Kenosha responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first on a Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) RBI single to even the game up at 1-1.

The Rafters retook the lead in the top of the third inning on a Kingfish error. Dunham picked up his second RBI in as many at bats on a line drive base hit to left field to put Wisconsin Rapids up 3-1.

Connor Mang (New Mexico) worked a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the third inning to cut Kenosha's deficit to one at 3-2.

Aidan Huggins (Illinois State) stole third and scored on an errant thrown in the fifth inning to give the Rafters a 4-2 lead.

Noah Thigpen (Tennessee-Martin) one-hopped the centerfield fence with a run-scoring double in the top of the sixth inning to push Wisconsin Rapids ahead 5-2.

Mang deposited a ball over the left field fence to lead off the bottom of the sixth to make the score 5-3.

Zach Nogalski (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) poked a single down the right field line to score two runs knot the game up in the seventh inning. Mang knocked in Jarvis on a sacrifice fly to put the Kingfish on top 6-5.

Nogalski went 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of RBI on the night. Mang went 1-for-2 with a walk and three RBI.

Jacob DeLabio (Carthage) stranded the tying run at third base in the ninth inning to earn a save and secure the 6-5 win.

Jonah Landowski (Marian) picked up his first win of the summer for Kenosha. Cal Djuroskovic (Daveport) took the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Kingfish and Rafters will play again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.