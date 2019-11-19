Rox Announce Schedule for 2020 Season

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox and the Northwoods League announced today the complete 72-game schedule for the 2020 season, including the Rox home opener on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. against the Mankato MoonDogs at Joe Faber Field which will feature post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's.

In its 27th season of operation, the Northwoods League will begin summer collegiate baseball's most extensive schedule on Tuesday, May 26. In 2020, your Rox will begin their ninth season with a three-game road trip against the Rochester Honkers and Mankato MoonDogs between May 26 and May 28.

In total, the Rox will play 36 regular season home games during the 2020 season at the Rock Pile. For a printable version of the schedule, click here.

The league, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of the schedule on June 30 with the second half of the season beginning on July 1. The 2020 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 21 at a location yet to be announced. The annual Major League Dreams Showcase will take place on Tuesday, August 4 at a location yet to be announced.

The Rox full promotional schedule with fireworks, special guests and giveaway dates will be released prior to the season.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2020 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

