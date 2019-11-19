Booyah Announce 2020 Northwoods League Schedule

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2020 season. Each team will continue to play 72 regular season games, along with a continuation of scheduled doubleheaders. The schedule features eight games against nine different Great Lakes Division teams. Booyah opponents for 2020 are Great Lakes West rivals Fond du Lac, Lakeshore, Madison, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Rapids. The four Great Lakes East opponents will be Battle Creek, Kokomo, Kenosha, and Rockford.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on June 30th with the second half beginning on July 1st. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 20-22 with the location to be announced at a later date.

Highlights of the 2020 Booyah schedule include:

- A wide assortment of dates to choose from: The Booyah will play four games on Mondays; seven games on Tuesdays; five games on Wednesdays; five games on Thursdays; seven games on Fridays; three games on Saturdays; and five games on Sundays.

- The Booyah will be host to two, four-day home stands. June 14th-17th the Booyah will host five games at Capital Credit Union Park. The final home stand of the season will span from August 2nd-August 6th where the team will play four games in five days at home.

- The Booyah final home game of the regular season will be Thursday, August 6th against the Madison Mallards for the always popular "Fan Appreciation Night". First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

- The Booyah will host the Battle Creek Bombers on Tuesday, June 16thth for a day-night doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park. Game one of the twin bill will be a 11:35 start and the night game will commence at 6:35. There will be two separate openings for the doubleheader that day. On Wednesday, July 16th, the Booyah will travel to Battle Creek for a day-night doubleheader at C.O. Brown Stadium.

- The Major League Dreams Showcase event, featuring the top 100 prospects in the Northwoods League as chosen by a panel of major league scouts will be held on August 4th with location to be announced at a later date. Proceeds from this marquee event support the NWL Foundation.

The all-inclusive 5 Game Memberships, revamped season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now. Dates for memberships and half season packages will be released soon. Please call the Booyah Front Office at 920-497-7225 or stop by Capital Credit Union Park at 2231 Holmgren Way for any additional information.

If you're still looking for a gift for the holidays, make sure to stop into the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park or purchase online at booyahbaseball.com. Ticket packages, new merchandise and gift cards are all available.

