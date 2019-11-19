Rafters Announce 2020 Northwoods League Schedule
November 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the upcoming 2020 season. Each of the 22 Northwoods League teams will play 72 regular season games from the end of May through the middle of August. The Rafters currently reside in the Great Lakes Division alongside rival teams from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Lakeshore, Madison, and Wausau. These six teams, including Wisconsin Rapids, make up the Great Lakes West. Throughout the season, the Rafters will also be playing Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Kenosha, and Traverse City, who are all from the Great Lakes East.
The Northwoods League All-Star break will take place from July 20-22. The Major League Dreams Showcase features the top 100 prospects chosen by a panel of major league scouts. The MLDS will be held on August 4th. The locations of the All-Star game and MLDS will be announced at a later date. This year Northwoods League Playoffs will begin on August 10th. Playoff participants will be determined by which team wins the first half of league play (May 26-June 30) and which team wins the second half (July 1-August 9).
The Rafters 2020 schedule includes the following:
- Witter Field's Opening Day will take place on Wednesday, May 27th at 6:05pm against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Rafters will open their season in Fond du Lac on Tuesday, May 26th.
- The final game of the Rafters regular season will be at home on Sunday, August 9th at 1:05pm against the Madison Mallards
- The home game schedule is even across the board with seven games on Sundays, five games on Mondays, five games on Tuesdays (including one doubleheader), five games on Wednesdays, five games on Thursdays, five games on Fridays, and four games on Saturdays.
- There are a couple long homestands that you won't want to miss, including seven games in six days from June 13-18 and five games straight from July 6-10.
- A doubleheader will be played at Witter Field against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Tuesday, June 16th. Game times will be at 11:35am and 6:35pm.
Rafters 9-Game Ticket Packages are on sale now! For more information on ticket options visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
