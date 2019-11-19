Northwoods League Announces 2020 Season Schedule

November 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





Eau Claire, Wis. - The Northwoods League announced today the game schedule for the 2020 season. The Eau Claire Express will begin their 16th season on the road on Tuesday, May 26th with a four-game series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats. The Express will then host the Willmar Stingers on Saturday, May 30th. The home opener will feature a postgame fireworks display with first pitch taking place at 7:05.

Eau Claire will play their entire 2020 regular season within the Great Plains Division, taking on opponents from both the Great Plains East and West. The 72-game regular season will conclude on Sunday, August 9th, with the Express hosting the Mankato MoonDogs at Carson Park with a first pitch time of 1:05 pm.

The league will feature two scouting events for the players again this season with the All-Star Game taking place Tuesday, July 21st and the Major League Dreams Showcase taking place on Tuesday, August 4th. Locations for these events have yet to be announced.

The Express regular-season schedule notably includes five Friday home games, all slated to feature fireworks, and seven Saturday home games. The Eau Claire Express will host The La Crosse Loggers again on the Fourth of July, starting at 5:35, preceding the City of Eau Claire's fireworks show at the park. The entire Eau Claire Express promotional schedule will be released this spring.

Eau Claire's home schedule will feature start times detailed below.

- Sunday Home Games - 2:05 p.m.

o Exception:

- August 9 - 1:05 p.m.

- Monday - Thursday Home Games - 6:35 p.m.

o Exception:

- July 14 - 11:35 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. (Doubleheader)

- Friday Home Games - 7:05 p.m.

- Saturday Home Games - 6:35 p.m.

o Exceptions:

- May 30 - 7:05 p.m.

- July 4 - 5:35 p.m.

Season tickets, group outings and Kwik Trip Round-Trip Membership plans are now on sale at the Express office. Kwik Trip Round-Trip Memberships are the best way to take in a game at Carson Park. Now including 5-game, 10-game, and full-season membership plans, with the ability to transfer dates and tickets, it is now easier than ever to find the plan that works for you. The best games and promotions, exclusive giveaways, all-you-can-eat food and drink, and now with year-round perks, there is no better time to join the club.

Kwik Trip 5-game members will have their choice of plans, while 10-game plan membership dates include both 'Plan A' and 'Plan B' dates. The Kwik Trip Round-Trip dates are included below:

- 5-Game Plan A

o Friday, June 5th

o Friday, June 19th

o Saturday, July 4th

o Friday, July 24th

o Saturday, August 8th

- 5-Game Plan B

o Saturday, May 30th

o Wednesday, June 24th

o Thursday, July 9th

o Wednesday, July 15th

o Wednesday, July 29th

Kwik Trip Round-Trip Memberships are available online or by calling 715-839-7788 and start at $55. Single-game tickets and general admission tickets will go on sale at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.