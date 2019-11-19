Dock Spiders Announce 2020 Schedule

FOND DU LAC, WI - It's time to get out your calendars because the Dock Spiders have announced their 2020 schedule! The Dock Spiders will open their season on Tuesday, May 26 at home against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. This year's schedule features four home games in the month of May. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, August 9 at home against the Battle Creek Bombers.

Fond du Lac will host a day/night doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday, June 17. The first game will start at 11:35AM, and the second game will start at 6:35PM. Both games will be played at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field, and each game will require a separate ticket. The Dock Spiders will also be home for the fourth consecutive year on July 4. This year's game will have a special 6:05PM start time.

"We are excited for another summer of Dock Spider baseball and look forward to unveiling some new promotions in 2020," said Chris Ward, the General Manager of the Dock Spiders. "We cannot wait for summer weather at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field!"

This year's Dock Spiders schedule features 20 weekend dates including seven Friday nights, seven Saturday nights, and six Sunday afternoon games. Game times for the Dock Spiders will be 1:05PM on Sundays and 6:35PM for all other games except for May 29 (11:35AM), July 4 (6:05PM), July 13 (11:35AM) and the previously noted doubleheader on June 17.

