Northwoods League Announces 2020 Schedule

November 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2020 season. The schedule features 22 teams, each playing 72 regular season games.

"There are so many components that go into delivering an exciting and entertaining Northwoods League baseball season, and a key one is the creation of the League's game schedule," said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. "Once it is created you can't help but to start counting the days until baseball season starts again."

The Northwoods League, the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams, will begin summer collegiate baseball's most extensive schedule on Tuesday, May 26. The entire league will be in action including the defending Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series Champion Traverse City Pit Spitters.

"We can officially start counting down the days to our home opener," said Pit Spitters GM Mickey Graham. "After experiencing the level of talent across the league in our first year, we realize that defending the championship won't be easy. Our front office and coaching staff have been busy working on 2020 and we're looking forward to a great season."

The League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on June 30 with the second half beginning the following day. The League will continue with last year's same playoff format. First and second half sub-divisional winners in the Great Lakes and Great Plains division will be eligible for the playoffs. In the event the second half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs. The two playoff eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will then play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Then the two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship.

The Major League Dreams Showcase will take place for its eighth year on August 4, 2020. The Northwoods League All-star Game will take place on July 21. The locations of the Major League Dreams Showcase and the All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

Full league schedules can be found by clicking view all dates at www.northwoodsleague.com/schedule/ or by going to www.northwoodsleague.com/2020-printable-schedule/ and downloading PDF versions of the Great Lakes and Great Plains Division schedules.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.