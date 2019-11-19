2020 Stingers Schedule Announced

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that the 2020 season schedule has been officially unveiled by the Northwoods League, with each franchise playing a 36-game home schedule.

The Stingers will begin their eleventh season of play on Tuesday, May 26th on the road against the Mankato MoonDogs as part of a 2-game home & home series, with the Stingers opening up at Bill Taunton Stadium on Wednesday, May 27th. The 2020 schedule features a return to a balanced schedule within the Great Plains Division. The Stingers will play each of the nine other division opponents eight times - four home, and four away - to comprise the 72 game schedule.

"There are so many components that go into delivering an exciting and entertaining Northwoods League baseball season, and a key one is the creation of the League's game schedule," said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. "Once it is created you can't help but to start counting the days until baseball season starts again."

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on June 30 with the second half beginning the following day. The Major League Dreams Showcase will take place for its eighth year on August 4, 2020. The Northwoods League All-star Game will take place on July 21. The locations of the Major League Dreams Showcase and the All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

