Growlers Release 2020 Schedule with New Start Times to Accommodate Fans

November 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





Kalamazoo, MI - The Northwoods League has released its complete schedule for the 2020 season. Each team will continue to play 72 regular season games, along with a continuation of scheduled doubleheaders. The Growlers' schedule can be found here.

The Kalamazoo Growlers also announced today that they are changing their game start times for the first time since their inception with the reason being a better fan experience.

Monday-Saturday games moved to 6:35pm to get families home earlier

Regular season evening games will now start at 6:35pm.Â Previously games started at 7:05pm which either had families leaving the games early or at the ballpark later than ideal times.

Sunday games moved to 1:05pm for less heat

Previous start times were 3:05pm for Sunday games.Â The hottest part of each day is typically from 3pm-4pm which put fans right in the middle if this window. Earlier start times will limit the amount of time that fans are in the sun for those hours.

Brian Colopy, Kalamazoo Growlers Vice President said, "After listening to feedback from our fans we've decided to move first pitch forward across the majority of our games. This will allow families to spend more time together at our ballpark and get home at a reasonable time."

The Growlers will start their 2020 campaign against the Lakeshore Chinooks on May 26th. Growlers fans are encouraged to purchase the team's 365-Game Plan, which includes exclusive perks and events year-round, as well as tickets to five games with all-inclusive food and soda. These ticket packages are available at growlersbaseball.com or by calling 269-492-9966.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.