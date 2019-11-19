Bucks Announce 2020 Schedule

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League and the Waterloo Bucks today announced the 2020 regular season schedule. The Bucks will open their 26th season at home on Tuesday, May 26 versus the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 pm. The '20 season will again consist of a 72-game schedule featuring 36 home games.

This season features a split-doubleheader for the fourth consecutive year. On July 13, the Bucks will host the Mankato MoonDogs for an 11:05 am start. At the completion of game one, the stadium will be cleared and reopened for game two which will begin at 6:35 pm. Both contests will be nine inning games. This will be part of the Bucks' longest homestand of the season, playing six games over five days, starting on July 11.

As for the longest road trip, Waterloo will have an eight-game swing starting on June 3. During that trip, the Bucks will travel to Willmar, Minnesota to face the Stingers for a pair of games, then to Eau Claire, Wisconsin for a two-game series versus the Express, on to La Crosse, Wisconsin for a two-game set versus the Loggers, finishing with a pair of games versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats in Ontario, Canada.

The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be June 30 when Waterloo finishes up a two-game series versus La Crosse at home. The Bucks start the second half on the road in St. Cloud, Minnesota versus the Rox on July 1.

Breaking the regular season home schedule down by days of the week, Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of eight Sunday games, six Monday games, four Tuesday games, two Wednesday games, four Thursday games, five Friday games, and seven Saturday games. The Bucks will be home for Flag Day (Friday, June 14 versus the Stingers), their traditional Father's Day game (Sunday, June 21 versus the Duluth Huskies), and Independence Day (Saturday, July 4 versus St. Cloud).

The Bucks will play four games at home in the month of May, 11 games at home in the month of June, 15 games at home during the month of July, and six games at home during the month of August. Waterloo will be the home team for 15 games in the first half of the season and 21 games in the second half. The Bucks will close out the regular season at home versus the Rochester Honkers on Sunday, August 9.

Home game times for the 2020 season are as follows (all times Central):

Monday - Saturday games: 6:35 pm

Sunday games: 2:05 pm

Tuesday, June 30: 11:05 am

Monday, July 13: 11:05 am - Game One of Split-Doubleheader

Sunday, August 9: 1:05 pm

The Bucks play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

