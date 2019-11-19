La Crosse Loggers Announce 2020 Schedule

LA CROSSE - The La Crosse Loggers have announced the release of the 2020 schedule, in which the team will embark on its 18th season in the Northwoods League with a road contest in Waterloo on Tuesday, May 26th.

The home opener for the Loggers will be the following day, playing host to the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday, May 27th at 6:35 p.m.

The 2020 schedules features a return to a balanced schedule within the Great Plains Division. The Loggers will play each of the nine other division opponents eight times - four home, and four away - to comprise the 72 game schedule.

Season highlights include a four-game homestand in the second week of the season against a pair of NWL playoff teams from 2019 in the Willmar Stingers and Eau Claire Express; a five-day stretch that includes six games, including a home doubleheader against the Duluth Huskies on June 18th; seven Sunday afternoon home games, plus a traditional July 3rd night game against the Eau Claire Express to help kick off the holiday weekend.

Home games on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays will begin at 6:35 pm, Friday night home games will start at 7:05 pm, Saturday games begin at 6:05 pm, and first pitch at Sunday home games will be thrown at 5:05 pm. Gates will open at Copeland Park & Events Center one hour prior to first pitch, regardless of game time.

The League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on June 30 with the second half beginning the following day. The League will continue with last year's same playoff format. First and second half sub-divisional winners in the Great Lakes and Great Plains division will be eligible for the playoffs. In the event the second half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs.Â The two playoff eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will then play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Then the two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship.

The Major League Dreams Showcase will take place for its eighth year on August 4, 2020. The Northwoods League All-star Game will take place on July 21. The locations of the Major League Dreams Showcase and the All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

Ticket package information will be released soon.

