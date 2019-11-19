Northwoods League Announces 2020 Schedule: Mallards Launching 20 Summers of Wiener Campaign Commemorating 20th Season in Madison

Madison, WI - The 2020 Mallards schedule has been released by the Northwoods League. The Mallards are also launching their 20th Anniversary with the '20 Summers of Wiener' campaign, a celebration of the fun and quirkiness of Mallards games. Wiener, the term used to describe a foul ball at the Duck Pond due to the trade-in value of a hot dog, is unique to the Mallards.

"The campaign is an effort to look at all the different reasons people have become fans of the Mallards over our first 19 seasons," said Mallards President, Vern Stenman. "From Wieners, to watching 5-year-olds consistently beating our players in a game of t-ball, the Mallards have something for everyone. We've got a lot of fun in store for our 20th anniversary from recreating fun promotions from the past to re-visiting the stories that have come to define our brand in this great community."

The Mallards are home on seven Tuesday nights, and as part of the '20 Summers of Wiener Campaign' will start #TurnBackTuesday's. Stay tuned to Mallards social channels every Tuesday for nostalgic content, fan testimonials, and more. The Mallards will also launch a jersey bracket, where fans can vote on their favorite jersey from the last 20 years. Whichever jersey wins will be reproduced and worn on all Tuesday night home games.

"We are really excited to not only honor 20 years of Mallards baseball, but also 20 years in Madison," said Director of Marketing, Paige Schneider. "We couldn't do it without the support of our fans and we are looking forward to incorporating some throwback promotions and some surprises for our fans along the way."

In addition to the seven Tuesday home games, the Mallards will be home on eight Saturdays, four Fridays, and three Sundays. The most anticipated homestand of the season comes on July 3-5, as the Mallards will celebrate the 4th of July with an entire weekend of home games. The first half of the season ends on June 30th, with both the first half and second half winners of the Great Lakes East division qualifying for the playoffs. The postseason will run from August 10th-14th.

The schedule features eight games against nine different Great Lakes Division teams. Mallards opponents for 2020 are Great Lakes West rivals Fond du Lac, Lakeshore, Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Rapids. The four Great Lakes East opponents will be Kalamazoo, Kokomo, Kenosha, and Traverse City.

Opening day for the Northwoods League is Tuesday, May 26th, and the Mallards will take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks at 6:05pm at the Duck Pond. Single game tickets go on sale in late April. Book your group outing today by calling 608-246-4277 or emailing info@mallardsbaseball.com. Stay tuned on all Mallards social media and website throughout the year for more Mallards baseball and more Wiener!

