Internships Available

Are you a college student seeking real world experience in the sports industry? Are you looking for a hands-on internship that encompasses multiple facets of sports business?

Full Time Internships

The Larks are currently accepting applications for the following internships (please click link to apply):

Graphic Design & Sponsor Services

Ticket Sales

Ballpark Operations

Content Marketing

Summer Internships

Summer internships will start in May. Interns will learn the ins and outs of a full baseball season and get the opportunity to work in all aspects of the business (ticket sales, marketing, media, game day preparation and entertainment, etc).Â We're seeking energetic, driven individuals who are looking to advance their careers in the sports industry.

The Bismarck Larks offer summer internships in the following areas. Click the link to learn more and apply:

Ballpark Operations

Sponsor Promotions and Entertainment

Ticket Sales

Video Director

Media/Video Production

Clubhouse Manager

Culinary

Graphic Design

Broadcasting

Merchandise

Human Resources & Accounting

To be eligible, students must be receiving academic credit from their college or university.

Please send resumes andÂ inquiries to:

Nate Maddox 300 N 4th Street Suite 103 Bismarck, ND 58501 orÂ nate@larksbaseball.com

