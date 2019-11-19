Internships Available
November 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
Are you a college student seeking real world experience in the sports industry? Are you looking for a hands-on internship that encompasses multiple facets of sports business?
Full Time Internships
The Larks are currently accepting applications for the following internships (please click link to apply):
Graphic Design & Sponsor Services
Ticket Sales
Ballpark Operations
Content Marketing
Summer Internships
Summer internships will start in May. Interns will learn the ins and outs of a full baseball season and get the opportunity to work in all aspects of the business (ticket sales, marketing, media, game day preparation and entertainment, etc).Â We're seeking energetic, driven individuals who are looking to advance their careers in the sports industry.
The Bismarck Larks offer summer internships in the following areas. Click the link to learn more and apply:
Ballpark Operations
Sponsor Promotions and Entertainment
Ticket Sales
Video Director
Media/Video Production
Clubhouse Manager
Culinary
Graphic Design
Broadcasting
Merchandise
Human Resources & Accounting
To be eligible, students must be receiving academic credit from their college or university.
Please send resumes andÂ inquiries to:
Nate Maddox 300 N 4th Street Suite 103 Bismarck, ND 58501 orÂ nate@larksbaseball.com
