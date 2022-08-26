Round Rock Topples Topes, 10-5

Albuquerque, NM - In a similar formula to the previous two games, the visiting Round Rock Express used a late barrage of runs to push past the Albuquerque Isotopes. Round Rock plated seven runs over their final three at-bats, and held off a late Albuquerque rally for a 10-5 win on Friday night at Isotopes Park.

Albuquerque (54-66) has dropped three games in a row and have fallen a season-worst 12 games under the .500 mark.

Isotopes starter Karl Kauffmann turned in a strong performance, allowing six hits and four runs in 6.1 innings, but was bitten by the long ball. Nick Tanielu reached Kauffmann for a two-run homer in the third, then Josh Smith and Sandro Fabian each launched a solo shot.

Carlos Pérez briefly pulled Albuquerque even with a two-run homer in the fourth, his 26th of the season, which leads the ballclub.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning, Davis Wendzel delivered the backbreaking blow to Albuquerque, a grand slam off PJ Poulin.

Albuquerque attempted a comeback in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Alan Trejo legged out his third double of the night before scoring on a base hit by Pérez. Ryan Vilade later drove home a run with an RBI groundout, cutting the deficit to 8-4.

Smith's two-run double put Round Rock (65-56) in the double-digit column in the ninth, before Trejo's fourth hit of the game capped the scoring by bringing home Dom Nuñez.

Topes Scope: - Trejo notched his second four-hit game of the season, both coming in the last week as he also went 3-for-5 on Aug. 20 at Tacoma. He is the first Isotopes player to hit three doubles in a contest since Josh Fuentes on Sept. 27, 2021 vs. Reno. Trejo is batting .394 with seven doubles, seven homers and 18 RBI in his last 16 ballgames.

- Pérez notched just his second multi-hit game of August, but his 26th of the season, which is second on the team. His three RBI tonight were his most in a game since driving in six on July 2 vs. Sugar Land.

- The Isotopes have homered in 16 consecutive games, tying the team record set from Aug. 14-30, 2008.

- Jonathan Morales was 2-for-4 and is now 11-for-18 in his last five contests, raising his season average from .290 to .315 during the span. It is the second time in his professional career he has tallied multiple hits in five straight games.

- Kauffmann worked into the seventh inning for the first time since May 24, when he was with Double-A Hartford. He gave up three homers in an outing for the first time since Aug. 12, 2021 with the Yard Goats.

- Albuquerque committed multiple errors in a game for the first time since making two miscues on Aug. 6 at El Paso.

- Wendzel's grand slam was the seventh surrendered by the Topes this season, and first since Sugar Land's Pedro Leon hit one in the first inning on July 22.

- The Isotopes pitching staff surrendered four or more home runs for the 15th time in 2022. Round Rock has hit four long balls against Albuquerque three times: April 20, May 29 and Aug. 26.

- Dom Nuñez's start in the leadoff spot was just the second time he has done so since Sept. 7, 2013, as a shortstop for Rookie-Level Grand Junction. Nuñez also batted leadoff Wednesday.

- Albuquerque has lost three of the first four games to Round Rock in three of four series between the clubs this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game five of the six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Riley Smith is slated to start for Albuquerque and former American League Cy Young Award winer Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to pitch for Round Rock.

